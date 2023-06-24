Sir Elton John rules out US residency

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sir Elton John is adamant he won’t do another American residency.



The 76-year-old singer won’t give up performing completely when his three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour comes to an end this summer because he’s interested in being based at one venue, but he’s vowed when the time comes, he won’t be in the US.



He told Radio Times magazine: “I said when I announced the farewell tour that maybe I would do a residency like Kate Bush did at Hammersmith [in 2014].



But not in America. I will not do it in America.



“But that’s in the long term. I don’t want to think about the stage – I’ve been on it since I was 17.”



The outspoken star is very concerned about the political climate in the US.



He said: “it’s all going pear-shaped in America. There’s violence, [discriminatory] laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful. There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable.



“We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”



Elton’s husband, David Furnish – who is also his manager – previously ruled out the possibility of the ‘Candle in the wind’ hitmaker taking on another Las Vegas residency, but didn’t mention nowhere in the US would be unlikely.



He previously told Billboard: “Will Elton return as a live performer? I hope so! It’s in his blood...



"I know for a fact he will not be touring in any capacity. What you’re going to see is the possibility of a special one-off or a small residency in one venue for a limited period of time.



"I don’t think it will be Las Vegas. Elton feels he’s done the best he can in Las Vegas. He mounted two hugely successful residencies there.



"When you’re an artist and something’s in your blood, you don’t want to shut the door completely."