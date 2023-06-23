Nick Cannon admits he messes up juggling needs of multiple babies and mamas

Nick Cannon "f**** up" all the time when it comes to juggling the needs of his children and their mothers.
The 'Masked Singer' host - who fathered twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and eight-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and seven-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, nine months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, six months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott - reflected on a recent situation when two of his children fell ill at the same time and he wasn't able to support the needs of them and their moms.
Speaking on 'The Language of Love With Dr. Laura Berman, the host said: "There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever.
"And so one of the babies, I don't know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally."
Nick said: "Another baby had a health concern and needed a prescription."
Laura added: "And so you, being the father, kids come first, and you were like, 'OK, I can do both! 'I'm going to go get the medicine [for this baby],' but [the other mother] needed you."
Her guest admitted: "I was willing to be there physically but I don't know if I was available at the level she needed me emotionally...
"And because of past trauma and triggers of me not being there, I probably was looking like I wasn't prioritizing."
The podcast host noted some of the women have "wounds" and "compare to each other,"
Nick agreed: "Yeah, because I f*** up all the time! And my f***-ups usually are because just of like, malpractice. Just being a dumb man. I didn't do what I said I was going to do, I forgot to call or I was late."
The 42-year-old star also admitted he recently accidentally sent a Mother's Day card to one woman which was intended for a different parent of his children.
He concluded: "There's nothing ever manipulative or vindictive. But things happen."
Nick Cannon admits he messes up juggling needs of multiple babies and mamas
Cannon has his hands full
Nick Cannon "f**** up" all the time when it comes to juggling the needs of his children and their mothers.
More Entertainment News
- Bears illegally killedTofino - 7:46 am
- McCartney clarifies AI useEntertainment - 7:23 am
- Cannon has his hands fullEntertainment - 7:21 am
- Implosion heard days earlierAtlantic Ocean - 7:17 am
- TSB wraps at crash sceneVancouver Island - 7:09 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]