Spice Girls in 'bidding war' for reunion documentary

Spice Girls in 'bidding war'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 433365

The Spice Girls could reunite for a major documentary.

The legendary pop band - which consists of Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and formerly Victoria Beckham - could be getting back together for a documentary, but a source has claimed that the program would "cost too much" to broadcast on regular television and teased that it is more likely to be seen on a global platform like Netflix.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s unlikely you’ll be seeing this show on the BBC or ITV as competition is rife and it would cost too much.

"The global reach is very important as they have millions of fans around the world, who will be keen to see the fab five reunited. They also know that their British fans will go to any lengths to ensure they see their idols."

The 'Viva Forever' hitmakers found fame in 1996 with their debut single 'Wannabe' and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time before going on hiatus in 2000 and reuniting for tours in 2007 and 2019.

The news of the documentary comes just one month after 'I Want You Back' singer Mel B - who became known as Scary Spice in the group's heyday - explained that she and the other girls had been working with the team behind Netflix hit 'The Last Dance', which explored the life of basketball superstar Michael Jordan and felt confident about the whole "concept" of the documentary.

She said: "The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version."

