Kelly Clarkson reveals why she doesn't want to start dating again

Clarkson reluctant to date

BANG Showbiz

Kelly Clarkson is "hesitant" to start dating again.

The 41-year-old pop star was married to producer Brandon Blackstock from 2013 until 2021 River, nine, and seven-year-old Remy and is “enjoying” her time as a single mother but she is unsure if she would ever want to date again because she thinks having a stepparent could be “confusing” for her children.

She told E! News: “I'm just enjoying me and I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work. I love what I'm doing right now. And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved.

“It's already confusing enough sometimes, like your parents living in different places, and divorce can be hard on kids. So, I'm honestly not looking at all.”

Meanwhile the ‘Because of You’ songstress – who shot to fame when she won the inaugural season of ‘American Idol’ more than 20 years ago – explained that whilst her children are both “little entertainers”, she is not convinced they will end up following in her footsteps right now because they are “too young” but is enjoying being able to give them opportunities that she did not have herself when growing up.

She added: “They both are little entertainers. They love pretend. They love make believe and creating worlds. But they’re too young [right now].

“You don't really know where they're gonna go, but I think the coolest part is having the ability...to give your kids the opportunity you didn't have growing up. I think that's the most incredible thing, just show them everything that you think might be helpful and see where they go.”

