217120
212270
Entertainment  

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold to be extended

Bynes' hold extended

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 433361

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold will reportedly be extended beyond the mandatory 72-hour period.

The troubled actress - who was released from a psychiatric hospital in April - was intercepted by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Saturday after they responded to a call about a woman in distress, TMZ reported.

The 37-year-old star was taken to a police station where a medical unit was waiting to assess her and determine if she needed further treatment.

And now, sources have told the outlet that her family is "concerned" for the star as mental health professionals try and get her stabilised on medication and that she could be facing a week in their safe hands.

Amanda was released from a conservatorship in March 2022 after almost nine years, so her mother Lynn is no longer responsible for making sure her daughter takes her medication.

In February, the 'She's The Man' star was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but left the facility weeks later.

It was claimed ahead of her release that she would "enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme" upon being discharged but because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, she was free to make her own medical decisions.

Just days after the incident occurred, an eyewitness recalled that they had seen Amanda - who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years - during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed "out of it."

The eyewitness told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it.

"She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Grandpa speaks baby talk

Grandpa speaks baby talk

Must Watch | June 23, 2023

Dog pretends not to see baby

Must Watch | June 23, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- June 23, 2023

Daily Dose | June 23, 2023

Sir Mick Jagger gives Melanie Hamrick 'promise ring'

Showbiz | June 23, 2023

Lazy life hacks

Galleries | June 22, 2023


216202
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216268


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


212353
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212353



217413