213641
213071
Entertainment  

Kate Bush thanks fans as Running Up That Hill reaches one billion streams

Still 'Running Up That Hill'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 433172

Kate Bush has thanked her fans after 'Running Up That Hill' hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The 64-year-old singer has seen her 1985 single enjoy a massive resurgence after it played a key role in the fourth season of Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' last summer, and now the track has hit an incredible milestone.

In a rare post on her website, Kate wrote: "A billion streams!

"I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries – a billion streams – on their way to the sea. Each one of these streams is one of you…

“Thank you! Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey. I’m blown away.”

Last summer, the 'Wuthering Heights' songstress admitted it was "just extraordinary" to see 'Running Up That Hill' rising to the top of the charts after almost 40 years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s 'Woman’s Hour', she said at the time: "I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

"It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Kate also explained that one "wonderful" thing about the revival is the way it is now reaching "a whole new audience" who have "never heard of [her]" in many cases.

She added: “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

In 'Stranger Things', the song has a profound impact on Sadie Sink's character Max, with a prominent placement and significance to the story.

Kate found its involvement "very touching", and hailed the track as "a kind of Talisman, almost" in the context of the show.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Girl and her mini pony bff

Girl and her mini pony bff

Must Watch | June 22, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | June 22, 2023

Idina Menzel wanted to be a tennis player

Showbiz | June 22, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | June 21, 2023

Avril Lavigne 'didn't want to be tied down'

Showbiz | June 21, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


215651
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217061



215842