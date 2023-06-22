Mick Jagger gives Melanie Hamrick 'promise ring'

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are like "horny teenagers."
The Rolling Stones frontman has been dating the former ballerina since 2014 and while the 'First Position' writer - who has son Deveraux, six, with the rocker - has recently been sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger, she dismissed speculation they are engaged and insisted it is just a "promise ring."
Asked about the ring, Melanie told People magazine: "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes.
"But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."
But the 36-year-old author is unsure if she even wants to get married at all.
She said of the idea of walking down the aisle: "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."
Melanie and Mick previously worked together on 2019 ballet 'Porte Rouge', with the dancer selecting music from the Rolling Stones' back catalogue and arranging the choreography.
While they "had a lot of fun working on it" and she would "definitely" work with the 'Paint It Black' singer again in the future, Melanie prefers to keep their careers "separate".
She explained: "I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she says. "We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better.
"You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work."
Melanie prefers to keep her personal life as private as possible and tries not to post too much of her son on social media.
She said: "If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share.
"I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."
