Pierce Brosnan's home was allegedly invaded by a man trying to wash himself.
The 70-year-old actor - who was initially married to the late Cassandra Harris from 1980 until 1991 and has Christopher and Sean with her but also has Dylan and Paris with wife Keely Shaye Smith - shares a $100 million mansion in Los Angeles with his wife and officers have reported that on Monday an intruder decided to use his neighbour's yard as a bathroom before heading over to the '007' star's property and invading the premises.
Law enforcement officers told TMZ: "L.A. County Sheriff's deputies rushed to Pierce's Malibu estate Monday afternoon after getting reports of a man on his and his neighbour's properties. The guy was seen using the neighbour's backyard as his own personal bathroom, dropping a deuce and rocking a p***... before rummaging around the garbage and then moving over to Pierce's place."
The outlet went on to add that officers said the man then "stormed the actor's property and used the laundry room to wash up" and is said to have fled the property when confronted at the scene by police.
But, according to the outlet, the man went on to hide by the rocks by the coast where he was eventually found by the Sherriff's helicopter and was quickly taken into police custody where he was charged with stealing the 'Mamma Mia!' actor's water.
It is unknown whether the 'Die Another Day' star - who is thought to spend a lot of time at his oceanfront estate in Kauai, Hawaii - was at home when the alleged crime took place, but his wife Keely was reportedly at the scene.
Man uses Pierce Brosnan's laundry room to 'wash up' after defecating in neighbour's backyard
