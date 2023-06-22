Jessica White claims Nick Cannon relationship was 'emotionally abusive'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jessica White has described her past relationship with Nick Cannon as "emotionally abusive."



The 39-year-old model dated 'Masked Singer' host Nick, 42, on and off between 2015 and 2020, following his split from pop star Mariah Carey, and she suffered a miscarriage with the TV star - who has fathered 12 children with several women - in the same year they split.



The former Victoria's Secret runway beauty has been lifting the lid on their relationship and has no plans to sugarcoat it.



She told The New York Post's Page Six column: “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it.



“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect."



Jessica previously claimed she found out about Nick getting another woman pregnant while they were still together through social media.



The raven-haired beauty recently appeared to open up about their relationship in a long Instagram post, though she didn't name Nick.



She wrote in part: “I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”



And she admitted she wished she saved it for her tell-all tome.



She quipped: “I probably regret that [because] I should have saved it for the f***ing book, and got paid for it."



Jessica insists she will never rekindle her romance with Nick.



She said: “I am not ever going back and that’s the facts.



“I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s***. I am done.”



Rather than sitting and wallowing in her heartbreak, Jessica is ready to put herself back out there and meet the "right man" to start a family with.



She said: “I am going to try, but with the right man this time.



"I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed … nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”