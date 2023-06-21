Kim Kardashian feels like an impostor

Kim Kardashian still feels like an "impostor".
The 41-year-old reality superstar - who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with him - has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood for almost 20 years but admitted that the success of her SKIMS shapewear brand has made her realise that things have got "bigger" than she could ever have imagined.
She told TIME magazine: "Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined. I thought it'd be a hit at some Hollywood party. I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever. I think that’s part of what keeps me going."
'The Kardahians' star went on to add that when it comes to her shapewear line, she was inspired by her own struggles with fashion because she had to use household items such as teabags to dye material so it matched her skintone.
She added: "It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my colour. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub. I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops."
Kim - who shot to fame when a sex tape of herself and former boyfriend Ray J was leaked onto the internet in 2007 and soon after began starring on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alongside her now-world famous family - went on to admit that in her next decade she will "not want" to pose in her underwear but is determined to look as "young" as possible for as long as she can.
She added: "I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can and we're not going to go out not trying."
