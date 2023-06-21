Elton John blasts 'disgraceful' LGBTQ laws in US

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Elton John thinks gay rights are going backwards in the US.



The 76-year-old star has hit out at "disgraceful" laws in the US, arguing that they are discriminating against the LGBTQ community.



He told the Radio Times: "It’s all going pear-shaped in America.



"There’s violence, [discriminatory] laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful.



"There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable. We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ movement is suffering."



Elton is currently preparing to perform at Glastonbury, and the chart-topping star is looking forward to the opportunity.



Looking forward to his Glastonbury appearance, he said: "It’s the only really important festival for me in the world, to be honest. It’s all about music. Some American ones are good but some are a bit posey. Glastonbury gives new acts a chance."



Elton has actually created an entirely new show for his Glastonbury performance.



The 'Your Song' hitmaker has also warned fans to expect the unexpected at the festival.



He told BBC Radio 1: "I'm starting with a song I haven't played for about ten years, so we'll see how it goes.



"I've got the setlist down, I've got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice."



Glastonbury marks the end of Elton's touring commitments in the UK, and Elton believes it's the "perfect ending" for him.



He said: "It's a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there's quite a lot of deep cuts, it's not all hits, and you've got to keep people interested."