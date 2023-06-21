Morgan Wallen's two-year-old son attacked by family dog

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Morgan Wallen's son had to have stitches after being attacked by the family dog.



The 30-year-old country music star is married to KT Smith and has two-year-old Indigo with her and his wife took to social media on Monday evening to reveal that their dog had bitten the toddler in the face and she is now desperately looking to rehome the pooch rather than have him put down.



Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, KT said: "I never wanted to bring this to social media and he deserves better. If you have followed me for the past year, you will know that I rescued a dog. Legend. My white dog. I feel like we kind of saved each other at that time and it was just a beautiful journey.



"Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face and he had to have stitches, we spent yesterday morning at the ER and since then we have been looking for options. I just couldn't bring myself to do what everyone else says and what you're supposed to do apparently.



"What the world tells you to do is put the dog down because they are aggressive and I've gone back and forth with that.



KT went on to add that the dog would do well in a household without small children and continued her tearful plea by noting that she cannot be a "good dog mom" to Legend and be a "good mom" to Indigo in her current situation



She added: "But I know in my heart that he does not deserve that because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family that doesn't have small children and maybe has a lot of lands and won't be crawled over and stuff like that.



"Shelters are full so I figured that I could ask you guys if you know anywhere, he doesn't deserve a shelter because he came from trauma after being left on the side of the road for months. He doesn't walk on hard wood floors and won't walk on a leash, so he needs a backyard. Other than that, he's not aggressive and is great with other dogs. He just doesn't need to be around small kids who might mess with his food or crawl on him.



"He's proabbly around two-wish now. He's an angel and I feel like he can read human emotions, he's a great guard dog and will sleep out of my bedroom door at night. I know I could've kept him with a muzzle on around the house but he doesn't deserve that. And I can't be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatised. I can't be a good dog mom to him keeping a muzzle or a good mom in general with a kid really scared in the home."