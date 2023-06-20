215648
Rick Astley announces new album and tour

Rick Astley is back

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 432780

Rick Astley has announced his first album in five years, ‘Are We There Yet?’.

The follow-up to 2018's 'Beautiful Life' is set for release on Oct. 6, and Rick, 57, has given fans a taste of what's to come with the sun-kissed lead single, ‘Dippin My Feet’, which is out now on all streaming platforms.

Rick said of the album's cryptic title: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

The collection is inspired by the '80s pop legend's love of soul legends Bill Withers, Al Green and Marvin Gaye.

He added of the lead single: “It’s not Americana, but the tag-line at the start of the chorus is: ‘Dipping my feet in the Mississippi River…’ It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never twanged a guitar as much as I have in the past couple of months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America has retuned my ear a little bit.”

The 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker - who is playing Glastonbury this weekend - has also announced a UK tour for 2023 and 2024, including two nights at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall this November.

