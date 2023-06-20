215648
Entertainment  

Tom Cruise says he would love to work with Scarlett Johansson

Wants to work with Scarlett

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 432779

Tom Cruise would "love" to make a movie with Scarlett Johansson.

The 60-year-old actor is a huge fan of the Hollywood star, describing Scarlett as being "enormously talented", and Tom has revealed that he'd love to work with her one day.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'd love to make a movie with her!

"I've been wanting to make movie with her. She is enormously talented. So charismatic, versatile. She has great physical ability obviously."

Tom made the comments shortly after Scarlett, 38, revealed that she'd also love to work with the 'Top Gun' actor.

The actress has worked with a host of big-name stars during her career, including the likes of Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr, and Bill Murray, and she now wants to team-up with Tom on a film project.

Asked who else she wants to work with, Scarlett told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’d love to work with Tom Cruise."

Meanwhile, Tom previously revealed that he doesn't take any time off from work because he's "living the dream".

The actor has enjoyed huge success during his career, and he remains as enthusiastic as ever.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Tom explained: "Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do; so this is not work - I’m living the dream."

Tom has also described his starring role in 1986's 'Top Gun' as a "life-changing" moment for him.

The veteran movie star told HELLO! magazine: "All I ever wanted to be was a pilot or an actor, so 'Top Gun' was a huge moment in so many respects, including my passion for aviation. It was life-changing for me."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Newborn baby has a lot to say

Newborn baby has a lot to say

Must Watch | June 20, 2023

Daily Dose-June 20, 2023

Daily Dose | June 20, 2023

Beyonce's bidet for sale

Showbiz | June 20, 2023

Crazy cars

Galleries | June 19, 2023

A shot to the shin

Must Watch | June 19, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
215031


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


215651
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215616



214474