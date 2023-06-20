Beyonce's bidet for sale on eBay for $2,400

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Beyonce's bidet is for sale on eBay.



The 'Formation' singer and her husband Jay-Z rented a mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, California, back in 2015, and when their year-long lease was up and they moved out, the owner sold the property and the people who bought it wanted to carry out a complete renovation.



According to TMZ, the new owners passed on a number of fixtures and fittings to Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA in 2017, and the company has now put a number of items from the abode, including the bidet - which has an asking price of $2,400 - exterior lights, window frame a huge arched metal door frame, and even a set of French doors onto the auction website.



A listing for the bidet stated: "This is one of the prettiest bidets it features amazing Sherle Wagner hardware. SW was known for making beautiful Glamorous over the top hardware that was often gold plated.



"I'm not sure if this hardware is gold plated for we are unable to test it but it is highly possible that it is.



"This hardware is featured in the SW catalog it was salvaged out of the Holmby Hills area out of the $55 million home it was formerly occupied by Jay Z and Beyoncé this home was lavished with nothing but the best."



The cheapest item from the house offered for sale by the company is a set of two exterior cage lights for $899.



Their listing states: "These are really cool lights that were salvaged from the Beyoncé [and] Jay Z estate of Holmby Hills.



"They can be used interior or exterior they remind me of the old sound lights for the filming studios that would go on when filming was in progress.



"These are newer lights and were used exterior on the home they appear to be in overall good condition this auction is for 2 lights with4 available for purchase including back plate they measure approximately 12 inches long and 4 inches across.



"The back plate itself is 5 inches and comes with mounting bracket."