Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving.

The 'King of Staten Island' star was behind the wheel of a Mercedes on the evening of 4 March when he allegedly lost control and crashed into a house while driving through a residential street, and now the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office have formally charged him over the incident, TMZ reported.

Sources told the outlet Pete mounted the curb and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into the house, but cops didn't believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the accident and the former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member - whose girlfriend Chase Suit Wonders was in the car - was not arrested at the scene.

No one was hurt in the accident but the homeowner told TMZ his 16-year-old daughter was a "bit" traumatised.

However, the unnamed man insisted he had no issue with the driver and wasn't planning to file a lawsuit against Pete.

If found guilty of reckless driving, Pete could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The accident occurred shortly after the pair had landed back in Los Angeles following a holiday in Hawaii and Pete didn't let it ruin his weekend plans as he was still able to attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards the following night, where he presented the Lifetime Achievement to 'Transformers' character Optimus Prime.

Pete has been rumoured to have been dating his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase for the last few months, having been friends for some time before their relationship turned romantic.

A source previously told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They're getting serious. They’ve been friends a long time and this romance grew out of friendship."

