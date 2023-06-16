207763
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos fear renewing wedding vows would spark divorce

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will never renew their wedding vows over fears it will lead to a divorce.

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and became parents to three children together over the course of their 27-year marriage, but they have no plans to stage a second ceremony to reaffirm their love for each other because the superstitious stars are convinced vow renewals come with "divorce papers."

During an episode of their US TV show 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Kelly explained: "We are very superstitious about vow renewals ... [They are the] kiss of death [and should come with] divorce papers ... I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce. It’s like: ‘We’re not getting along ... I know what we should do!'"

Mark went on to say he thinks most vow renewals come after someone did something "messed up", saying: "And I’m not talking about ‘leaving the toilet seat up'. I’m talking about messed up!"

The 52-year-old ‘All my Children’ actor started helming 'Live' with his wife, also 52, this year after Ryan Seacrest, 48, stepped away from the co-hosting spot in February after a six-year run and he says the secret to their on-screen success is their shared bond as husband and wife.

He told SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ with Julia Cunningham: “I think we’ve got a pretty good sense of what that line is. It’ll probably move back and forth a little bit, you know? But we haven’t had too many discussions about, ‘OK, well that’s off limits, right?’ I think it’s just kind of in our brains. “We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, ‘Are we gonna do this?’ Or ’No, we’re not doing this. Of course we’re not doing this.’ So we have… we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do."

