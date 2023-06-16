207763
Charlie Puth says he once wrote song during sex

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 432225

Charlie Puth wrote a song during sex.

The pop star has revealed he once halted a romp with a partner to record a voice note for a new tune after the melody popped into his head "in the middle of the act" - and the idea eventually became a track called 'Marks on My Neck' which featured on his 2022 album 'Charlie'.

He told Interview magazine: "I wrote the song in the middle of the act, maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act. But that’s where that melody came from."

He added of his bed partner: "I was getting over somebody and what better way [to do that] than meet new people? It probably wasn’t going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is OK. It’s all about the experience. And I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me.

"And we went our separate ways. I’m thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck."

He went on to open up about his relationship with his body - insisting he loves being naked and looking at himself in the mirror.

Charlie added: "I really have always loved being naked ... I’m not captivated by the way that I look, but I know that I’m not ugly. So sometimes I’d look at myself in the mirror and I’d be like: 'I really do have kind of a nice butt.' And what’s wrong with liking your features? ...

"Even today, I woke up and it’s kind of fun to look at yourself naked and admire your body."

