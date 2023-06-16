217107
Kim Kardashian reveals her biggest turn on in men

Kim Kardashian says straight teeth are her biggest “turn-on” in a man.

The reality star, 42, who has children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with her rapper ex Kanye West, 46, gave a breakdown of her “man list” during the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’.

She said: “Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get.

“Just kidding. But not kidding.”

The Skims creator also told her friends on the show she wants a “calm” man with “good hygiene” and “no mom or dad issues” who will “protect” and “fight for” her.

She added her dream man also needs to be “supportive, genuinely happy for (her and) successful.”

Kim also said being “spontaneous”, “fun” and a “role model” for her children was also a must.

She stressed about wanting a partner without drama attached: “No heavy baggage, I have enough.

“Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.

“No balding. But then, I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean?

“But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

Kim went on to ask her friends Olivia Pierson, Tracy Romulus and Natalie Halcro where they were finding her “perfect” man.

Kim has been married three times, most recently to Kanye, from 2014 to 2022.

After their split she dated comic Pete Davidson, 29, from October 2021 to August 2022.

Last week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’ saw Kim hint she had a new man, who she and Scott Disick have nicknamed “Fred”.

Kim said: “(He) so meets the standards.”

