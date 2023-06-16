Treat Williams flew through the air but was alert and talking to paramedics before death

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Treat Williams was “alert” and talking to paramedics before dying from his motorcycle crash injuries.



The ‘Everwood’ actor, 71, was killed in an accident in Dorset, Vermont, on Monday and a witness has now told of the much-loved star’s final moments and how he flew “through the air” in the fatal collision.



Onlooker Matt Rapphahn, who owns Long Trail Auto beside the site of the crash, told DailyMail.com: “He was totally alert, answering questions.”



Matt added: “I saw Treat go flying through the air. The tire was still spinning.”



The businessman also said the star was still wearing his helmet after he was hit.



Treat was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead.



His representative Barry McPherson, confirmed the news Monday night in a statement to People in which he said: “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off.



“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.



“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.



“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”



Vermont Police said the crash was the result of a “southbound 2008 Honda Element… attempted to turn left into a parking lot”.



Investigators stated the vehicle “stopped, signalled a left turn and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams”.



Police added Treat was “unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle” and suffered “critical injuries.”



Hours before his death, Treat was revelling in the beauty of his country farm home in Manchester, Vermont, and watching hay get cut.



The star posted a video of the moment with the caption: “Hay Day.”



Treat is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, 68, who he married in 1988, and their two children, Gill, 31, and 25-year-old Elinor.