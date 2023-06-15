216193
Jennifer Aniston 'in a great place' and hoping for love

Jen 'in a great place'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 432024

Jennifer Aniston is feeling "happy, healthy and fulfilled."

The 54-year-old actress is feeling upbeat about life, as she's "thriving personally and professionally."

A source told Us Weekly: "[Jennifer] in a great place.

"She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends."

Jennifer has been through plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, including high-profile break-ups from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

However, she's feeling really optimistic about life at the moment, and the former 'Friends' actress is really happy with where she's at in her career.

The insider shared: "[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

Jennifer also retains hope that she'll find love in her 50s.

The source said: "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person."

Jennifer previously revealed that she feels better today than she did in her "20s or 30s."

The Hollywood star also spoke about her dislike of social media.

She told Allure: "I’m really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect. Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad s*** to ourselves."

Jennifer also suggested that she's grown as a person in recent years.

She explained: "I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s***, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be.

"That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s***** things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were."

