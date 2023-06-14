Kanye West 'feels better than ever' with Bianca Censori

Kanye West thinks Bianca Censori "truly gets him".
The 46-year-old rap star reportedly married Bianca, 28, earlier this year, and he's loving life with the brunette beauty.
A source told Us Weekly: "Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing. Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is."
Bianca has served as the architectural designer for YEEZY since 2020, and Kanye thinks they work really well together.
The insider shared: "Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects.
"He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever."
By contrast, Kim Kardashian - Kanye's ex-wife - recently slammed the rap star.
The 42-year-old beauty - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - accused Kanye of betraying her trust by sharing their private conversations on social media.
Speaking to her mom Kris Jenner, Kim - who dated comedian Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye - said on 'The Kardashians': "Even through all of the craziness - of everything that Kanye says about us - I never comment. I never post.
"He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff.
"I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be on the internet. I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken from my mom - that she has to deal with so much, you know, from so many different sides of people coming at her."
