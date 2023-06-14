'They told me I'd never work again!': Jamie Lynn Spears recalls teenage pregnancy

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Lynn Spears was told she would "never work again" when she got pregnant at the age of 16.



The 32-year-old actress - who is the younger sister of pop legend Britney Spears, 41 - had just finished shooting her hit Nickelodeon series 'Zoey 101' in 2007 when she discovered that she was expecting Maddie, now 14, with her then-partner Casey Aldridge and upon the soundtrack recording for her new movie 'Zoey 102', has recalled how "scared" she was at that time after being told she was "worthless".



She wrote on Instagram: "I couldn’t make the trip to Scotland for this, but I cried when Nancy [Hower, director] sent me these videos, mostly bc it’s absolutely heavenly to hear.



"Also, I think I get emotional, bc I can’t help but always go back to that scared 16 year old girl who was about to bring a new life into this world, but was told she was worthless and would never work again. "



The 'Steel Magnolias' star - whose upcoming film serves as a sequel to the comedy-drama series that followed the ups and downs of life at a California boarding school - is also mother to Ivey, five, with husband Jamie Watson, 41, and went on to explain that she "didn't give up" as she fought to create a life for herself and her family and urged her followers to "never give up" on themselves either.



She added: "I didn’t give up, I couldn’t give up, bc I wanted more for my 2 daughters and their futures, so I fought hard every day to create a life for us. Now, there is a freaking orchestra making music for my movie. I am so grateful for everything I have been blessed with. Moments like this are not lost on me. Don’t ever give up on yourself, y’all."



'Zoey 102' will be released on Paramount+ later this year.