Tom Hanks loving life as grandfather to three 'little brats'

Tom Hanks loves being a grandfather and says looking after the "little brats" is "better than TV."
The 66-year-old 'Castaway' star and his wife Rita Wilson, also 66, have two children together - Chet, 32, and Truman, 27 - while Tom is also dad to Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage and the Hollywood couple have three granddaughters - Colin’s two girls, Olivia and Charlotte, and Chet’s daughter, Michaiah.
Now Tom has opened up about life as a grandad - jokingly calling his granddaughters "little brats". In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', he laughed: " "All you gotta do is love those little brats and they're better than TV."
Rita then added: "They're not little brats, they're extraordinary young women. They are extraordinary young women."
The actress then insisted the best way to be a good grandparent is to spend time with the youngsters as they grow up, adding: "“You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports. You just got to hang out."
Tom then insisted they also have to get meals right, adding: "You have to make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly."
Tom's son Colin previously opened up about his dad's new role in life as a grandad - insisting he's great at it but he does tend to indulge the kids.
During an appearance on America's 'The Today Show' back in 2022, Colin said: "It would be great if they paid attention to the kids’ bedtime," and he added that his girls "get a lot of sugar" when staying with their grandparents.
Colin also joked of the Hollywood couple: "They need like good, ugly sweater vests. If they both had those and just some glasses and complained about the temperature, I think we’d be good."
