Treat Williams hailed as ‘wonderful actor’ and ‘absolute treasure’ in flood of celebrity tributes

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Treat Williams has been hailed as a “wonderful actor” and “absolute treasure” in a flood of tributes from his celebrity friends.



The ‘Hair’ actor died on Monday aged 71 following a motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont, and a raft of famous faces have paid tribute to him online including Kim Cattrall, Hilaria Baldwin, Matt Bomer and James Woods.



‘Sex and the City’ actress Kim, 66, referred to the actor’s wife, Pam Van Sant, 68, and their two children, Gill, 31, and Elinor, 25, in her post about the actor, saying alongside a photo of her and Treat acting together in the 1999 film ‘36 Hours to Die’: “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.”



Matt Bomer, 45, who played Treat’s son in ‘White Collar’, posted: “This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was – both as an actor and a person.”



Matt added Treat was “one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me – even years after we worked together”, saying: “Treat – you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”



Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, 39, said on her Instagram stories her family felt “sick” and “broken” over the loss of her 65-year-old husband’s ‘Drunk Parents’ co-star.



Gregory Smith, 39, who played Treat’s son in ‘Everwood’, told People about his grief: “This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family.



“He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure.”



Actor James Woods, 76, tweeted: “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming ‘Once Upon a Time in America’.



“It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humour was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”



Treat’s representative Barry McPherson confirmed the actor’s death by saying: “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right (and) a car cut him off.



“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”