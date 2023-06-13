Rachel Bilson declares she has 'never faked an orgasm'

Rachel Bilson says she has “never faked an orgasm.”
‘The O.C.’ actress, 41, whose exes include Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader, has previously said she did not climax from penetrative sex until she was in her 30s, and has now revealed she doesn’t put on an act in the bedroom.
She told her ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast listeners about never faking an orgasm: “Am I an a******? I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d*** because I never gave (my partners) that?
“It goes against my whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first.”
The actress added her first orgasm with a partner happened in her 20s “from … touching,” saying: “It took a very long time, it finally happened and then the floodgates opened. It was easier.
“Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot.
“It was so interesting because now I can with different partners. It’s learning your body.”
Rachel also told the ‘Women on Top’ podcast she wanted to be “f****** manhandled” in the bedroom.
She said: “I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top. But missionary is my favourite.”
Rachel later revealed she lost a job due to her candid confession, adding on her podcast: “Everything was set in motion, and I lost the job. It sucks.”
The actress was engaged to actor Hayden Christensen, 42, with whom she has daughter Briar, eight, and was recently in a brief romance with 45-year-old ‘Barry’ star Bill Hader.
