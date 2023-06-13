Josh Homme reveals surgery after cancer diagnosis

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Josh Homme is "still healing" after being diagnosed with cancer last year.



The Queens of the Stone Age frontman has revealed he was diagnosed with the disease in 2022 and underwent successful surgery to remove the cancer.



Speaking to Revolver magazine, he said: "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?



"I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f***** up — but will have made me better.



"I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with."



Homme wouldn't go into more detail on his cancer battle, but during the interview it's said Homme is "still healing" and had "the occasional twinge of pain".



The chat with the publication - which was the 'No One Knows' singer's first since the pandemic - was published on Monday (12.06.23) but conducted in April, a month after he accused ex-wife Brody Dalle of putting their children - Camille, 17, Orrin, 11, and seven-year-old Wolf - in "great danger", as well as accusing Dalle and her boyfriend Gunner Foxx of causing them "emotional harm".



In part, a statement released on behalf of Homme in March read: "Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement."



The statement claimed that "the situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx", accusing the couple of "behaving in a way that has not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger".



During his interview with Revolver, Homme wouldn't say any more on the subject.



He added: "I would never talk bad about the mother of my children. And I will not talk about my children."