Jennifer Lawrence is "totally" open to return to 'The Hunger Games'.
The 32-year-old actress became a household name after portraying Katniss Everdeen in all four movies in the franchise - which were released between 2012 and 2015 - and she admitted she'd be delighted to ask to reprise the role once again.
Asked about the possibility during a Zoom interview with Variety, she said: “Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.
"My producing partner just clutched her heart.”
In November, a prequel movie, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', will be released but Jennifer is not part of the cast.
But the actress can next be seen in 'No Hard Feelings' as a 32-year-old Uber driver who is hired by a wealthy couple to seduce their 19-year-old son to help him gain confidence before heading off to college in exchange for a car.
And when her younger co-star, 21-year-old Andrew Barth Feldman was asked if he remembered seeing Jennifer in 'The Hunger Games' for the first time, she joked: “You probably weren’t even born."
But the actor heaped praise on the Oscar-winning star's performance.
He said: “I was probably about 10 years old. I read the books and then the movies came out and it was a phenomenon. I watched them recently just for fun and I did text [Jennifer] when it was happening.
"Those movies are so good. That whole genre didn’t exist yet. Nor did we know that genre of film incorporate such a huge and truthful and beautiful performance from Jen.”
His co-star quipped: “I can’t believe you could read when you were 10.”
Jennifer Lawrence 'totally' wants Hunger Games return
In for more Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence is "totally" open to return to 'The Hunger Games'.
More Entertainment News
- Metal bolt in burger?New Westminster - 7:23 am
- Fans tumble at UFCVancouver - 7:16 am
- Dix to tour BC hospitalsBC - 7:09 am
- Harry halts show to help fanEntertainment - 7:03 am
- Gaga rejects dog rewardEntertainment - 7:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]