Britney Spears' family fear meth addiction

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears' family and ex-husband fear she is taking crystal meth.



The 'Toxic' singer's rambling outbursts on social media have caused concerns amongst her fans, and now Kevin Federline - the father of her sons Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden - has admitted he lives in fear of getting a phone call to say she has died, and her children are desperate for her to seek help.



Kevin told documentary-maker Daphne Barak: "I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.



"Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news.



"I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose."



The filmmaker, who has spent nine months working with Kevin, Britney's sons, her parents, and her brother for a new documentary, wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper that the boys refuse to meet with the 41-year-old singer because they claimed to have seen drugs being delivered to her house.



And Preston told her: "All we want is for her to listen to us."



Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is also concerned his daughter will die young like troubled British singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011 aged 27.



During a conversation about the 'Back to Black' singer, he said: "Yes, yes, exactly... Britney may die like Amy."



And while the patriarch has been condemned by Britney's fans for his role in overseeing the conservatorship she was under for 13 years until November 2021, he insisted he was only looking out for his daughter's best interests.



He said: "Compare her wellness then and how she is doing now."



Earlier this year, there were reports Britney was to be subjected to an intervention, orchestrated by Jodi Montgomery, the singer's former conservator who had stayed on her team at the request of the 'Gimme More' hitmaker, but it failed to happen and the star took to Instagram to claim there had been no such plan.



But Daphne wrote: "Jodi had told Kevin to prepare his boys for what was about to happen. He was filming with me when the moment came.



"I watched him nervously, glued to his phone as he waited for a text from Jodi to say the intervention was under way. But no text ever came – only a message to say that Jodi had resigned.



"When rumours of it emerged online, Britney went on Instagram and denied the story – claiming there had been no such plan. But I was there. In reality, she had been alerted and the scheme fell apart."



And she admitted a concerned relative told her: "This was the last chance of saving her."



Preston and Jayden have had "good conversations" on the phone with their mother but are "not ready" to visit her and recalled previous erratic behaviour, including Britney's insistence on continuing to bathe them when they were aged 11 and 12, and one occasion where they found her standing near the door of her youngest son's bedroom, clutching a knife.



Jayden said: "She was standing there with a knife."



Daphne noted: "The boys are doing their best to focus on their future. It is clear that they feel powerless to intervene in their mother's life.



"Their only power is to stay away, hoping that one day she will understand their reasons and they can repair their relationship."