Pink admits she has marriage counselling

Pink has been having marriage counselling.



The 43-year-old superstar - whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore - tied the knot with former motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 2006 and has Willow, 12, as well as six-year-old Jameson with him but revealed as she took to the stage for the opening night of the UK leg of her Summer Carnival in Bolton, Lancashire that the pair have been going through therapy to deal with their issues.



Speaking live on stage at the University of Bolton Stadium, she said: "This is what they teach in marriage counselling: Remorse, regret, resolution!"



However, the 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' hitmaker was quick to joke that she is yet to start any of the new behaviours she has learned in therapy.



She quipped: "I’ll start that tomorrow!"



The 'So What' songstress - who endured a brief separation from Carey in 2008 before the couple reconciled in the following year - previously explained that she and her husband had come to "expect less" of each other over the years.



She told People magazine: "When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy!



"Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow.



"Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person.



"I think partners, after a long time — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — you just speak two different languages."