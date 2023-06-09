Man 'gunned down' outside Adam DeVine's Hollywood house

Adam DeVine saw a man get "gunned down" outside his house this week.
The 'Pitch Perfect' actor and his wife Chloe Bridges were on the balcony of their Hollywood Hills home watching people arrive for a "crazy poker game," but things took a dark turn when one of the players was shot dead.
Appearing live on the 'This Is Important' podcast on Wednesday evening, he said: “This is a true scary thing that just happened. So, across the street from my house they are running this, like, crazy poker game, right?
“Where People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and s*** and like old guys, who for sure f*** prostitutes and play cards.
“And I see these dudes and it’s like fun to sit and watch, [so] me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, this looks crazy...
"This is where it gets sad. Someone was murdered there.
“Someone was murdered. Yeah, dude, I called that s***, I called that s***. I was like ‘This is dastardly s*** going down here’ and sure enough, someone is gunned down."
Hosts Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck appeared taken aback by the revelation.
Anders said: “Yeah, a real person, no longer with us.”
Adam, 39, replied: “Yeah but, that happens, people be dying. This isn’t Hollywood, this is a story about my actual life.”
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday that a fatal shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday (07.06.23), with the victim later identified as 39-year-old Emil Lahaiel.
Police said the victim was standing outside the house talking to a suspect when he was shot.
LAPD public information officer Drake Madison told People magazine: “The suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple shots and those shots struck the victim. The suspect fled the scene east in a vehicle.”
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no arrests have been made.
