Jenna Jameson marries influencer Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson marries

Story: 431057

Jenna Jameson has married Jessi Lawless.

The 49-year-old star and Jessi, 40, tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on May 23.

Jenna - who has twins Jesse and Journey, and daughter Batel Lu - told PEOPLE: "I found the person that I truly should have always been with.

"I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

The loved-up couple tied the knot at Little Church of the West, which is where Jenna's parents also got married.

Jenna admits that Jessi and herself are very "different" people. However, the former adult film star thinks they're a perfect match for each other.

She said: "I'm kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions. I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it's a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her a**."

Jenna and Jessi first announced news of their romance on social media.

Earlier this year, the duo appeared together in a video shared on their Instagram accounts.

Jessi told the camera: "I guess something this hot don't stay on the shelf too long, cause I got a girlfriend baby. I'm dating Jenna Jameson, what the f***!"

Jenna - who has been married twice before, to Jay Grdina and to Brad Armstrong - captioned the post: "Hopefully this is the last one. [cry-laughing face and heart emojis] #girlfriend #relationshipgoals (sic)"

