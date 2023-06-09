Kathy Griffin undergoes successful vocal cord surgery: ‘This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer journey’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kathy Griffin has undergone successful vocal cord surgery.



The 62-year-old ‘Suddenly Susan’ actress first disclosed her lung cancer diagnosis in August 2021 and announced she was free of the disease in November the same year, but has now revealed she had to have an operation to restore her voice following the health battle.



She told fans on her TikTok on June 7 about needing the procedure to be “ready” for an upcoming show in Las Vegas this month: “This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer journey. I’m cancer-free.”



Kathy, who is due to play her live show at the Mirage Theatre in Vegas on June 17, also posted footage of her in an operating room and from a surgeon’s camera that provided a view of her vocal cords during her procedure.



Part of her cancer treatment included having half of her left lung removed, which she said in 2021 was more challenging than she imagined.



She said on her Instagram: “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated.”



Referencing her sobriety journey to kick her use of prescription pills, Kathy added in the post: “Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!



“With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills.



“Y’know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be OK.”



In April, Kathy opened up about another ordeal she has been battling for years.



She said in an 11 April TikTok video: “This is going to sound, whatever, you can laugh or whatever, but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD. They call it an extreme case.”



She reassured fans in a caption: “I have lots of tools, but it is extremely intense. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.”