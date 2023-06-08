Kim Kardashian has learned to "sneak around" with new partners after her split from Pete Davidson.
The 42-year-old reality star has reflected on her nine-month relationship with the 29-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' alumni and suggested she'd rather have a romance blossom away from the public eye to let things develop at their own pace.
On the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly.
"I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"
She admitted that if she was spotted with a potential partner, she might feel pressured to make things last "a little longer" even if things aren't going well.
She explained: "Then, if you are seen with someone then, if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it was so quick."
Speaking to Scott Disick, she also opened u[ on someone new she's been seeing, with the pair jokingly referring to him as "Drop Dead Fred".
She told him: "He so meets the standards."
In a confessional, producers could be heard teasing Kim as she was beaming while texting her mystery man.
A crew member joked: "That's a lot of smiling, young lady. Is that 'Fred?' "
Kim confirmed it was, and the producer quipped: "Two years my a**!"
They were referring to Kim's comments late last year when she told Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop Podcast': "I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years."
She responded to the producer: "No, I'm going to be (single.)"
Another producer teased: "I know that smile."
Kim Kardashian wants to 'sneak around' with new flings after Pete Davidson split
Kim wants to 'sneak around'
Kim Kardashian has learned to "sneak around" with new partners after her split from Pete Davidson.
More Entertainment News
- Trash skimmer on riverRichmond - 3:55 pm
- Brings in arson investigatorsAlberta - 3:53 pm
- GM, Tesla sign dealBusiness - 3:50 pm
- First Nations to get 5%BC Interior - 3:47 pm
- Pause on pier removalSummerland - 3:44 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]