'Paralysed and blind' allegation 'completely inaccurate', Jamie Foxx's spokesperson addresses COVID-19 vaccine theory

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx's representative is adamant that claims the star suffered a serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine are "completely inaccurate".



The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified “medical complication”, but recently a theory alleging Foxx had been left "partially paralyzed and blind" after developing a blood clot, which led to a stroke, after he was vaccinated, has been circulating online.



However, a representative for the 'Ray' star told Newsweek that the speculation is untrue.



The claim was first made by A.J. Benza on the 'Ask Dr. Drew' podcast, with the podcaster citing a "source in the room" and alleging Jamie was forced to get the vaccine while working on a movie, but quickly began suffering from complications.



In a claim unchallenged by host Dr. Drew Pinsky, A.J. said: "Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."



Candace Owens then shared the theory on her You Tube-based podcast and insinuated Benza's claims must have been true because Jamie's family didn't outright condemn his comments.



She said in a video shared on Tuesday (06.06.23): “Their silence seems as though there is some veracity to this claim. We’re all holding our breath to see whether or not Jamie Foxx speaks out.”



Jamie's friend Nick Cannon recently insisted the Oscar-winning star will update fans on his health "when he's ready".



He told 'Extra': “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private.



“I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.



“I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world (about his health) the way that only he can.



When asked if Jamie had suffered a stroke, ‘The Masked Singer’ host Nick declined to give details on Jamie’s condition.



He added: “I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry.



“I don’t ask any other questions. And other than the information that’s given to me and, you know, what’s asked of me.”



Nick also said whatever Jamie’s family has said so far is the only “information that they want to be out there”.