'I've never done that before!' Why Jennifer Aniston is taking time off

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Aniston has never "demanded" time off work until now.



The 54-year-old actress has been a regular face in Hollywood since shooting to global fame as Rachel Green in the 1990s sitcom 'Friends' but explained that she intends to step out of the spotlight for the next couple of months because she has found herself becoming "very insular" since having to spend time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.



She told People: "In our business, you have to demand the time off or carve it out, because there's always something that's going to pop up. So I think after next week I'm going to take June and July off. I've never done that, but I really think I'm going to do it. I’m going to travel because I haven't really since the pandemic. I've become very insular. But it's time to get over that, it’s very easy to fall into agoraphobia after this pandemic. And I refuse to let that happen."



Meanwhile, the 'Marley and Me' star went on to give her wellness tips, noting that she has learned to eat right and get the correct amount of sleep whilst balancing it all out with "fun and gluttony" in order to remain in shape.



She said: "It's just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20 percent of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn't do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself."



Since 2019, Jennifer has played the role of TV host Alex Levy on Apple+ hit comedy-drama 'The Morning Show' - which follows the ups and downs of the culture at a breakfast news progamme - opposite 'Legally Blonde' actress Reese Witherspoon and teased that the upcoming season will be "juicy" and will see "everyone" get in trouble in what she described as a "sensual" batch of episodes.



She said: "It's a good, juicy one. Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year."