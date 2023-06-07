Disney+ announces release date for Star Wars: Ahsoka

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Star Wars: Ahsoka' will be released on August 23.



The upcoming series - which serves as a spin-off from the series 'The Mandalorian ' - is part of the sci-fi fantasy franchise and will follow Rosario Dawson as Jedi Padawan Ahsoka when it streams exclusively on Disney+ later this year.



Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.



In the trailer, the character can be heard declaring: "Things have changed. I started hearing whispers about Thrawn's return as heir to the Empire. We have to prepare for the worst. The Jedi fell a long time ago. There aren't many left."



The upcoming fantasy series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.



The news comes just weeks after Rosario explained that things really "clicked" for her on set when she realised there was "no hesitancy" from her character amid her physical training with the famous lightsaber weapon.



She told Entertainment Weekly: "She is ambidextrous, that was just a lot to kind of own. She's so fierce from the very beginning, It was never a question about whether she is capable. She meets every single match just so head on. There's no hesitancy from her whatsoever, and that's really different from someone who's learning martial arts in their 40s who's trying to protect their face.



"There was definitely a moment a few months into the training where I just felt it land in my body in a way. I remember when it clicked in where I really felt grounded in her and some of the stuff started feeling more familiar and seamless. That's when I really felt like I locked into Ahsoka."



Lucasfilm’s 'Ahsoka' will launch exclusively on Disney+.