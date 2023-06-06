Al Pacino 'excited' to become a dad again aged 83

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Al Pacino is "excited" to become a dad again at the age of 83.



The Academy Award-winning actor who already has Julie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with former partner Beverly D'Angelo - will welcome his fourth child into the world in just a few weeks time because Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant, his spokesperson has confirmed to TMZ - and now an insider close to Al has claimed that he has "always loved" being a dad so is looking forward to the new arrival.



The insider told People: "Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited. Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."



Al and 29-year-old Noor - who previously dated Sir Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen - have been romantically linked since April 2022, when they were pictured having dinner together.



The 'Scent of a Woman' actor previously explained he "gets a lot" out of fatherhood and finds it "upsetting" not being involved in his children's lives.



He told The New Yorker in 2014: "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."



Three years ago, Al's ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan, admitted one of the reasons why their two-year romance came to an end was because the 'Godfather' star - who is 39 years older than her - didn't want to have any more children.



She told the Daily Mail newspaper at the time: "It was one of the most incredible love stories of my life, but there was an acknowledgment that we're both at different places in our lives.



"Two years is a long time and I was like, 'We love each other, but where is this going? I really want to have kids.'



"It's harder when someone's that much older than you, because I still have a family to build, while he already has a family."



She added: "At his age, it's a rigid decision."