Judge approves Alec Baldwin settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family

Alec Baldwin's settlement agreement with the family of Halyna Hutchins has been approved by a judge.



The cinematographer died on the set of the western movie 'Rust' in October 2021, aged 42, and the Hollywood star's agreement with the family has now been approved by a judge, after Baldwin and the film's producers were sued for wrongful death in 2022.



Judge Bryan Biedscheid explained that as part of the agreement, Hutchins' son Andros - who was nine years old when his mother died - will receive "periodic payments" when he reaches the ages of 18 and 22.



The order described the agreement as "fair, appropriate, and in the best interests of Andros Hutchins, a minor, protected person."



The agreement also stated that Matthew Hutchins - the cinematographer's husband - would become an executive producer on the western movie.



Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by a bullet from a prop gun that was not properly checked.



Baldwin, 65, previously had involuntary manslaughter charges against him dropped.



However, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis subsequently warned that "charges may be refiled" after further investigations take place.



They said in a statement: "Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander 'Alec' Rae Baldwin, III.



"Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation.



"This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing."