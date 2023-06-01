Pirates of the Caribbean star Sergio Calderon dies aged 77

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Sergio Calderon has died aged 77.



The actor, who also starred in 'Men In Black', died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



Calderon's career spanned six decades and he starred in more than 40 Hollywood movies, after making the move from his native Mexico.



Calderon made his on-screen debut in 1970, when he starred in 'The Bridge in the Jungle', shot in his homeland.



He subsequently made the switch to Los Angeles and established himself in the American movie industry.



Calderon's career included appearances in movies such as 'The Revengers', 'The Children of Sanchez', 'Old Gringo', 'The Missing', and 'Little Fockers'.



What's more, he appeared as Malavida Valdese on the premiere episode of 'The A-Team' in 1983.



He is perhaps best known for starring alongside Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley as Captain Vallenueva in 2007's 'Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End'.



Calderon – who also appeared alongside Will Smith in 1997's 'Men in Black' – recently revealed that he relished the challenge of playing villainous characters.



Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, he said: "I love to play those types of characters, because people really hate me.



"They tell me in the streets how much they hate me. But to me, that is my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I performed."



Calderon also appreciated the support of his fans.



He added: "If I can make them cry and I can make them laugh, then maybe I’m a good actor."



Calderon is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, and his children Patrick and Johanna.