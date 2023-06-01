Raven-Symone made dates sign NDAs 'right before naughty time'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Raven-Symone made all her dates sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) "right before naughty time".



The former 'That's So Raven' star - who married Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020 - admitted it was "very impersonal" presenting her romantic partners with the paperwork but it was seen as a necessary step to preserve her image when she was one of the faces of Disney.



Speaking on the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' podcast, she said: “All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs.



“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that."



Asked when she presented her dates with the documents, she laughed: “Before the naughty times come.



“No, I’m serious — right before naughty time comes.



“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays. It's true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”



The 37-year-old singer-and-actress felt "reluctant" to ask her now-wife to sign the NDA, but did so two months into their relationship.



She recalled: "We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me.



"She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I'm like, ‘She's from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.



“I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”



And Miranda, 35, felt the same about their relationship.



Raven recalled: “She's like, ‘I don't understand’ because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different right."



But Miranda "did it" for her because she knew her partner "was being pushed elsewhere and understood.”



Raven added: “We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood.'



"She knows who she is. So she did it.”



The 'Cheetah Girls' star couldn't be happier in her relationship.



She said: “Miranda, she talks differently. She asks me questions like I've never been asked before but then has wonderful conversation to go with it after — no judgment. She has her own flaws that she's allowing me to help her with and vice versa.”