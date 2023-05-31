Everwood actor John Beasley dead aged 79

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

‘Everwood’ actor John Beasley has died aged 79.



Best known for playing Irv Harper in the drama series, the much-loved star passed away on Tuesday after his health reportedly unexpectedly deteriorated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



He was said to have been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, for liver-related testing and news of his death was first announced by his son Mike.



He said in his Facebook tribute: “Man… you know this is a part of life… but that doesn’t make it any easier.



“I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father.”



Mike ended his statement by thanking his ‘Soul Man’ actor dad “for everything” and said he hoped to make him “proud.”



John’s acting career spanned nearly three decades, with his breakthrough role in ‘Brewster Place,’ which also starred Oprah Winfrey, 69.



He continued to make notable appearances in various films, including ‘Rudy’, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ and ‘The General’s Daughter’.



But one of his most prominent roles was on the TV series ‘Everwood’ from 2002 to 2006, on which he portrayed Irv Harper alongside Chris Pratt, 43.



After the conclusion of the series, John joined Cedric the Entertainer, 59, in the 2012 show ‘The Soul Man’.



In October, John showcased his talent on stage in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s musical adaptation of ‘The Notebook’ and was scheduled to workshop the musical in New York for a potential Broadway production.



He also established the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha, which operated for 13 years.



Along with his sons Mike and Tyrone, John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, as well as his daughter-in-law Katie, and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and NBA player Malik Beasley.