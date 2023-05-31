Alec Baldwin undergoes hip replacement surgery

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Alec Baldwin has undergone hip replacement surgery.



The 65-year-old actor is currently recovering in hospital after going under the knife for the procedure and is hoping his years of "very intense chronic pain" will be behind him.



His wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a selfie of them both in Alec's hospital bed and wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: "Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary.



"We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life."



Her post continued with a message of thanks for the 'Boss Baby' star's medical team.



She added: "Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this."



Meanwhile, Alec also thanked his wife for being by his side throughout.



He wrote in the comments of her post: "And you. Thanks to you.."



This isn't the first time the 'An Imperfect Murder' actor has had one of his hips replaced, as he underwent the same procedure in February 2018.



Hilaria revealed at the time: "It’s been a day…jury duty, crabby kids, vet, meetings, pancakes that went oh so wrong…but I’m ending it with an amazing experience watching Alec interview Michael Wolff for #heresthething…and now we rest because tomorrow morning we are in the hospital bright and early for his hip to be replaced.



“Think good thoughts for us. We are gonna eat lightly, relax, and take deep breaths #WeGotThis2018."



She then shared an update the following day to inform fans the operation had gone well.



She wrote: "Thank you for your kind wishes. I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing. We have been here since very early…All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery. [Love] to all #wegotthis2018."