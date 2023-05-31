Ed Sheeran serves pints and performs at Atlanta brewery

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ed Sheeran poured pints and performed at SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.



The pop megastar had a special treat in store for patrons at the brewery as he served some drinks and offered to pay for some beers ahead of his concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.



On the way to the brewery, Ed says in a clip shared on social media: "So I'm in Atlanta, and I've been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I'm going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me."



He's then seen pouring the drinks and declaring that they he was having his own happy hour with all drinks on him.



Ed then performed 'Eyes Closed' from this latest LP 'Subtract'.



Earlier this month, the busker-turned-superstar stood on a car to perform an impromptu gig on the streets of New York and took to the top of a double-decker tourist bus in Los Angeles for another free concert the week prior.



The New York gig came a day after Ed won his legal battle after he was accused of copying elements of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get it On’ and was sued by the heirs of the song's co-writer, Ed Townsend.



The singer vehemently denied any wrongdoing and the case ended on May 4, with the Grammy winner being cleared of the plagiarism accusations.



Speaking outside the court, the 'Perfect' hitmaker hailed his victory as a win for songwriters everywhere.



He explained: "I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will not allow myself to be a piggy bank.



"I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all. At the same time, I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.



"We've spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day all over the world.



"These chords are common building blocks which were used to create music long before 'Let's Get It On' was written and will be used to create music long after we are all gone.



"They are in a songwriter's alphabet, our toolkit, and should be there for all of us to use. No one owns them or the way they are played, in the same way that no one owns the colour blue."