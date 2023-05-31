Jay Leno says he won't retire unless he has a stroke

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jay Leno has no plans to retire.



The 73-year-old comic sustained third-degree burns in an explosion at his garage in November and broke multiple bones in a bike crash in January, but the accidents haven't made him consider quitting show business.



The only time the comedian would stop working is if he had a stroke.



Jay told the New York Post's Page Six column: “Then you slow down.



“That’s when you retire — when you have your stroke.”



Jay joked that he got back on his feet so remarkably he is back riding his bike.



He told the same outlet: “I’m doing good! I’m doing good.



“It’s fine! I’m fine. Look, when you’re in my position, when you’re any kind of celebrity, you’re luckier than most people.



“So when something bad happens to you, you can’t whine and complain about it because bad things happen to people every day – either they get burned or they get cut – and they don’t have the financial wherewithal I did.”



“So I just make jokes.”



Jay also joked that “people love to see rich people catch on fire."



He continued: “Plus, it’s Hollywood. As long as you look OK, you’re OK. Nobody really cares how you feel.”



The former ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ host also said he had learned to live in the moment as “showbusiness is fleeting”.



He said: “You enjoy it while you can, and it’s fun. Some days you’re popular; some days you’re not.”



He's still enjoying his favourite hobbies of tending to his massive collection of vehicles and riding his motorbike, and he quipped that his wife of more than 40 years, Mavis Leno, supports his past-times.



He joked: “As long as it’s not cocaine and girlfriends, she’s fine – believe me.”



Jay is appearing as a celebrity guest judge on NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which will premiere on 30 May and see motor fans attempt to build the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams.