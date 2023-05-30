Celine Dion 'focuses on her health' after canceling shows

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Celine Dion is "focusing on her health" after canceling a series of tour dates.



The 55-year-old singer recently cancelled all of her scheduled tour dates through April 2024, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes spams - but Celine remains determined to tour again.



A source told PEOPLE: "The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better.



"Right now she’s focusing on her health. She couldn’t keep postponing shows - it wasn’t fair to the fans."



Celine recently apologized to her fans after canceling a string of concerts in Europe.



A statement on her website also confirmed that the chart-topping singer is "working hard on her recovery".



The statement read: "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery.



"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now.



"Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."



Celine also addressed the cancelations on Twitter.



However, she insisted that she wouldn't give up on her touring ambitions.



The 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' hitmaker - who was set to kick off her European tour in Amsterdam in August - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx (sic)"