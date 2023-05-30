My success feels surreal, says Padma Lakshmi

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Padma Lakshmi's recent successes feel "surreal."



The 52-year-old star was named one of TIME 100’s Most Influential People earlier this year, and she also featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.



Reflecting on her success, Padma told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style column: "I feel surreal.



"I’ve just been so tired that I haven’t really had time to process it. But I’m very thankful that people love the show and I’m really honoured about the Time 100 thing.



The model admits that she didn't see her success coming.



She said: "You know, I could have never foreseen that. And Sports Illustrated is fun, you know?"



Padma previously claimed that immigrants are "the reason for America's greatness."



The TV presenter - who was born in India but emigrated to the US during her childhood - is an advocate for immigrant rights and has stressed their importance in America's successes.



She told Us Weekly: "America is made of immigrants. America has been built by immigrants from different generations and different parts of the world. It is the reason for America's greatness.



"It is the reason for America's economic prowess and it is the reason and source for most of our popular culture. That's why immigrant stories are important because they're American stories."



Padma hosts the cooking show 'Taste the Nation' and she thinks it addresses some of the issues the US is currently "grappling with."



She said in 2020: "There are so many important issues to discuss in our culture, but I do think that a show like 'Taste The Nation' helps to address some of the issues we're grappling with as a country and so I'm glad that it has something positive to say at this very painful time in America."