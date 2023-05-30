Knife-wielding chef threatens Benedict Cumberbatch

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family have been threatened by a knife-wielding chef at the actor's home.



A court has heard that Jack Bissell - a former chef at a luxury hotel - made a series of threats against the actor, after breaking into the grounds of his home in north London.



Bissell, 35 - who hasn't offered any explanation for his behaviour - told the movie star: "I know you've moved here - I hope it burns down."



Benedict, his wife Sophie Hunter and their three children - Christopher, Hal and Finn - were all at home when Bissell broke into their property and ripped their intercom off the wall, before launching abuse at the film star.



Bissell eventually fled the scene of the crime, but was later tracked down by police, who were able to find him using DNA evidence.



He appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London earlier this month, when he admitted to causing criminal damage. The former chef was fined £250 and a given a three-year restraining order.



A source told the Daily Mail: "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.



"Luckily it never went that far."



Despite this, the actor and his wife are said to have suffered "many sleepless nights" since the incident occurred.



The court heard that Bissell told a local shopkeeper that he planned to break into Benedict's house and burn it to the ground.



The insider explained: "Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again.



"The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary."