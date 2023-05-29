Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife he once splashed out $10,000 to lick a woman’s feet until they wrinkled like “prunes.”
Lowlife – also known as Page Rad – was apparently a senior worker at Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls, and told the tale about the ‘Pulp Fiction’ director – who is said to have a foot fetish as he often lingers on his leading ladies’ toes in his flicks – on a podcast called ‘Get in the Car’.
He said when Quentin apparently visited the club – without specifying when – the filmmaker requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the “biggest t***” and “biggest ass” there.
Lowlife said he went to a security room and watched the action on CCTV, adding: “He’s sitting down, she’s about to do her little… take her top off.
“And he gets up, throws her on the f****** seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes.”
Lowlife claims the licking lasted about half-an-hour, and added by the end of it the stripper’s “feet looked like… you know when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes”’
He added about the price Quentin, who has two children with wife Daniella Pick, 39, allegedly paid: “I think he gave her 10 Gs.”
In 2010 Uma Thurman, 53, whose feet were lingered over by Quentin in his ‘Kill Bill’ epic, toasted the director at a Friar’s Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet Louboutins.
At the same event, Eli Roth, 51, who starred in Quentin’s “Inglourious B*******’ made the bad-taste Holocaust joke that the director had a “bigger shoe collection than Dachau.”
Quentin Tarantino splashed $10,000 to lick stripper's feet, claims club manager
Paid $10,000 to lick feet
Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife he once splashed out $10,000 to lick a woman’s feet until they wrinkled like “prunes.”
More Entertainment News
- Vehicle fire closes Hwy 6Slocan - 7:03 am
- Missing for 12 yearsVanderhoof - 6:47 am
- John Wick 5 on the wayEntertainment - 6:39 am
- Donny and Marie reunion?Entertainment - 6:33 am
- Threw award at directorEntertainment - 6:30 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]