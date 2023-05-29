Mark Hamill doesn't expect Star Wars return

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mark Hamill doesn't expect to return to 'Star Wars'.



Although the 71-year-old actor's alter-ego Luke Skywalker died in Rian Johnson’s 2017 movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', he appeared as a Force ghost in J.J. Abrams’ 2019 movie 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' but Mark doesn't expect to appear in any upcoming sequels.



He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t have any expectations of that happening."



And, he admitted he was emotional during the scene in 'The Last Jedi' where Luke and R2 watched his Jedi temple burn.



He said: "Well, the whole thing was emotional, because when I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over. So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them."



Mark's comments come after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently revealed that three new movies are in the works.



Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted that he often went months without speaking to Carrie Fisher after "big arguments".



The actor opened up about his "tumultuous relationship" with his 'Star Wars' co-star - who died in 2016 at the age of 60 - revealing they were often loving and supporting but they also had explosive rows which led to long periods of silence between the pair.



In an interview with Esquire magazine, Mark explained: "I have to tell you, we had a tumultuous relationship. We could be as loving and supportive as possible, then we could have big arguments and say: 'Well, I never want to speak to you again,' and not speak for six months."



However, the sulky silences didn't last long and they always picked up their friendship where they left off. Mark added: "Every time you came back, you picked up right where you left off. We had a connection that is special."